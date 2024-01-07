GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

’Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ has benefited economically weaker sections across nation, says Union Minister

January 07, 2024 09:44 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

Srikrishna L 2193
Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Education Rajkumar Ranjan Singh at a programme at Kavanoor in Ramanathapuram district on Sunday.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Education Rajkumar Ranjan Singh at a programme at Kavanoor in Ramanathapuram district on Sunday.

The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, an initiative launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year, has covered even the remotest habitations across the nation by delivering welfare measures to the needy, said Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Education Rajkumar Ranjan Singh here on Sunday.

Speaking at Kavanoor village in RS Mangalam in Ramanathapuram district, he said the Central government’s objective to launch the yatra was to take the welfare measures and the technology to the nook and corner of the country. For instance, farmers who lived in hilly terrains or in the plains and remote areas were being given drones to sprinkle fertilizers.

Likewise, through the yatra, womenfolk, who were not aware of the usage of LPG, were being given free LPG refill under the PM Ujwala scheme. In simple ways, the women were empowered and over a period of time, they would also achieve economic independence, Dr. Ranjan Singh said.

The Minister pointed out that the Union government had sown the seeds for growth since 2014 so that by 2047, the country would reach its pinnacle in all spheres. On the economic front, when many countries on the globe were reeling under severe distress due to multiple reasons, India looked promising and assuring to fulfil the goals.

He interacted with women beneficiaries and distributed welfare measures to them.

The officials said the yatra would reach out to over 2.60 lakh gram panchayats and over 4,000 urban local bodies by January end.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.