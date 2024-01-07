’Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ has benefited economically weaker sections across nation, says Union Minister

January 07, 2024 09:44 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, an initiative launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year, has covered even the remotest habitations across the nation by delivering welfare measures to the needy, said Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Education Rajkumar Ranjan Singh here on Sunday.

Speaking at Kavanoor village in RS Mangalam in Ramanathapuram district, he said the Central government’s objective to launch the yatra was to take the welfare measures and the technology to the nook and corner of the country. For instance, farmers who lived in hilly terrains or in the plains and remote areas were being given drones to sprinkle fertilizers.

Likewise, through the yatra, womenfolk, who were not aware of the usage of LPG, were being given free LPG refill under the PM Ujwala scheme. In simple ways, the women were empowered and over a period of time, they would also achieve economic independence, Dr. Ranjan Singh said.

The Minister pointed out that the Union government had sown the seeds for growth since 2014 so that by 2047, the country would reach its pinnacle in all spheres. On the economic front, when many countries on the globe were reeling under severe distress due to multiple reasons, India looked promising and assuring to fulfil the goals.

He interacted with women beneficiaries and distributed welfare measures to them.

The officials said the yatra would reach out to over 2.60 lakh gram panchayats and over 4,000 urban local bodies by January end.