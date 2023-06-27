Vikasa Schools now member of Global Schools Foundation

June 27, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - MADURAI

Vikaasa Schools in Madurai have entered a strategic partnership with the Singapore-based Global Schools Foundation (GSF). According to a press release issued here on Tuesday, the 35 campuses of GSF schools are spread across 10 countries where students from 70 nationalities spend their most important years in education.

Every year, GSF schools attracted over 150 universities from around the world, including India, to engage with the students and parents to create awareness of their programmes and benefits.

Vikaasa’s strategic partnership with GSF comes with a range of benefits for students, teachers, and the parents. Such a new-age offering is sure to enhance the learning environment of our schools and position them as highly competitive in this new digital age, said Sudhakaran Amirtharajan, Senior Principal, Vikaasa Group of Schools, the release stated.