Vijayendra Saraswathi Swamigal of Kanchi Kamakoti Peetam performs Gangabhishekam at Sri Ramanathaswamy Temple

Vijayendra Saraswathi Swamigal of Sri Kanchi Kamakoti Peetam performed Gangabhishekam to Sri Ramanathaswamy at Rameswaram marking the conclusion of Kashi Yatra.

He visited the Sri Ramanathaswamy Temple on Wednesday morning and performed Gangabhishekam Shodashopachara Pujas to the deity with the holy waters of Ganga brought during the yatra to Prayagraj and Varanasi in June 2023 signalling completion of the age-old custom of Kashi-Rameswaram yatra.

Chandrashekharendra Saraswathi Swamigal, the 68th Acharya of Sri Kanchi Kamakoti Peetam and Jayendra Saraswathi Swamigal, the 69th Acharya of the Peetam had performed the Kashi- Rameswaram Yatra by foot in the past.

Speaking to mediapersons, the pontiff commended the country’s heritage, recollected the yatras of Purvacharyas, appealed to all to follow tenets of Dharma, serve society and lead a peaceful, prosperous and harmonious life. Activities of Kanchi Math in Rameswaram in the field of education will be expanded, he added.