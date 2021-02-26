Vijayendra Saraswathi in Madurai on a three-day visit

Sri Sankara Vijayendra Saraswathi being welcomed in Madurai on Thursday night.

Madurai

26 February 2021 07:09 IST

Sri Sankara Vijayendra Saraswathi, the 70th pontiff of Kanchi Kamakoti Peetam, arrived in Madurai city on Thursday night on a three-day visit.

The pontiff was accorded a traditional reception by the disciples. Special pujas will be performed at the mutt here at Besant Road in Chokkikulam on Friday from 9.30 a.m., and in the evening and on Saturday morning. The pontiff is scheduled to leave the city on Saturday evening.

D. Ramasubramanian, president of the Madurai branch of the mutt, said public would be allowed to have a darshan of Sri Sankara Vijayendra Saraswathi. Mr. Ramasubramanian, secretary A.B. Sundar and treasurer K. Sri Kumar have made the arrangements for the visit.

