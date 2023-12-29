Vijayakant | Fans near Rajapalayam tonsure their heads to pay homage to late DMDK leader

December 29, 2023 04:49 pm | Updated 04:49 pm IST - (with pic sent to netalert)

Four fans of late DMDK founder Vijayakant in Rajapalayam, paid their respects by tonsuring their heads on Friday, December 29, 2023. Following the tonsuring, the four paid homage to the late leader’s portrait.

“Captain Vijayakant is our sibling and we are performing the rituals for him, as we do for our family members,” said K. Arjunan (33), one of the fans, adding that they considered Vijayakant to be a family member.

Three others: Ramesh, Perumal and Kandasamy also had their heads tonsured. Arjunan got all of them all new shirts and dhotis, while the women of their families sang oppari (mourning song) to express their grief over the death of the actor-politician.

Wearing the new dhotis, the men paid homage to a portrait of Vijayakant with coconuts and bananas.

“We are not very well educated. However, our parents have told us since our childhoods about all the good deeds of the Captain,” said Arjunan, who said all four men work as loadmen and are members of the DMDK Loadmen Association.

Arjunan also said that DMDK cadre and fans of Vijayakanth would continue with the good work that has been their leader’s legacy. “The annadanam carried out by our leader will be continued by us,” he said.