Vijay Sethupathi should respect popular sentiments: Minister

Without asking actor Vijay Sethupathi openly not to accept his upcoming project ‘800’, the biopic on legendary Sri Lankan spinner Muttiah Muralitharan, Minister for Information Kadambur C. Raju said it would be good for the actor’s career and future if he respects the popular sentiments of the people from various walks of life regarding acting in the movie.

Answering a question in this connection at Kovilpatti on Friday, Mr. Raju said the actor, considering his career and his future and also the popular sentiments of the people, should take a right decision.

“Though the actor, as an individual, has the right to decide on taking up a new project or not, he should also think about the popular sentiments of the people,” Mr. Raju said.

When asked if the government will make an appeal to the actor in this connection, Mr. Raju said: “I am the Minister associated with the film industry and hence my opinion is only that of the government’s”.

On the possible reopening of cinema halls in the State, the Minister said the Chief Minister would take a decision in this connection within a week after discussing issues like ensuring physical distancing inside the theatre and disinfecting the entire premises after the end of every show.