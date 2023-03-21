Vigilance raid in Tahsildar’s house; ₹30 lakh cash, 219 property documents recovered

March 21, 2023 11:40 pm | Updated 11:40 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Wing police raided the house of Tahsildar (SIPCOT – Land Acquisition), Tirunelveli, and three other places on Tuesday after they were flooded with corruption charges against the tahsildar.

Sources in V&AC said the raid, led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Escol and Inspector Robin, was conducted in the house of Chandran, Tahsildar (SIPCOT – Land Acquisition), Tirunelveli, for demanding hefty bribe from investors and entrepreneurs having their manufacturing units in SIPCOT.

In the raid conducted in his house at Darling Nagar in Palayamkottai, they recovered ₹28.91 lakh in cash and 135 documents of properties worth several crores of rupees, the police said.

Simultaneously, the police also raided the house of his daughter in Kamatchi Nagar in KTC Nagar and recovered 29 property documents.

In the raid conducted in Chandran’s son’s house in Thoothukudi where he is running a packaging material manufacturing unit, the police recovered 55 property documents and ₹1.29 lakh in cash. Since the tahsildar’s son submitted accounts for the ₹1.29 lakh, it was returned.

The volume of property documents, cash and jewels found during the raid was “heavy”, an official said. The raid continued even after 8 p.m. at Chandran’s house in Darling Nagar.