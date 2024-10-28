ADVERTISEMENT

Vigilance Awareness Week: railway staff take integrity pledge

Published - October 28, 2024 07:50 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Divisional Railway Manager Sharad Srivastava administers integrity pledge to officers and staff in connection with Vigilance Awareness Week at the Divisional Office in Madurai on Monday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Vigilance Awareness Week commenced in Madurai Division with railway officials and employees taking integrity pledge here on Monday. Divisional Railway Manager Sharad Srivastava administered the pledge to them at the Divisional Office.

The Vigilance Awareness week would be observed from October 28 to November 3 with the theme, ‘Culture of integrity for nation’s prosperity.’

Additional Divisional Railway Manager L.N. Rao, Chief Project Manager of Gati Shakti K. Hari Kumar and Divisional Personnel Officer T. Sankaran were present.

The integrity pledge was also administered at railway stations and other field units in the division.

