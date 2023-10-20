Vigilance and Anti-Corruption police seize ₹13.84 lakh from Sub-Registrar in Ramanathapuram district

October 20, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

After surveillance was conducted on a woman sub-registrar for about a month, the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (V&AC) police seized ₹13.84 lakh in cash from her house in Pudu Nagar in Paramakudi, Ramanathapuram district on Friday.

Following complaints that the woman official allegedly took bribe by engaging touts and through some document writers, the police had registered a case.

Discreet probe revealed that Pethulakshmi, who was an assistant in Velipattinam Sub-Registrar office since 2021, was in-charge as the Sub-Registrar from June 2023.

The police watched her activities, the number of documents being registered on a daily basis and the persons, who acted on her behalf in collecting the bribes from the public, a senior officer said.

The modus operandi of the woman official was to take the bribe or the ‘unaccounted’ money from her ‘contacts’ at the Ramanathapuram bus stand. Later, she would board a bus and go to her house in Paramakudi.

After the police had specific information that the ‘collection’ was relatively higher on October 18 and 19, they decided to follow closely. As suspected, the touts reportedly gave her ₹1.84 lakh in cash and the V&AC team led by DSP Ramachandran caught them red-handed.

Later, the official was taken to her house and search was conducted since Thursday. The police seized ₹12 lakh stashed in bundles under the cot and in other places. The police have also seized a few incriminating documents and property related papers.

Further investigation is on

In a press release, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption authorities stated that any information on corruption or other frauds against government officials can be shared with the office of the Deputy Superintendent of Police (V&AC) at 9498652169. The information would be kept confidential and the identity of the persons would not be revealed in public interest.

