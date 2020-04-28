Vigil tightened in containment zones

SIVAGANGA

In a bid to curtail movement of unauthorised persons from and to the containment zone in Tirupattur, Sivaganga district administration installed CCTV cameras on Tuesday.

Collector J. Jayakanthan told reporters that eight of the 12 COVID-19 positive cases reported in the district were from Tirupattur. Pudu Street in the town had been particularly hit by the pandemic. The patients were recovering at Government Sivaganga Medical College Hospital.

The Collector said that the people had been asked to stay at home and health officials were in regular touch with them. Patients discharged from the hospital were also being monitored, he said.

Dean Rathinavel said that social distancing and regular hand washing with an approved sanitiser/liquid soap would protect people from the virus attack.

A police officer said that surveillance cameras on Manalur and Poovanthi stretches would help prevent alleged sand smuggling. The cameras were under the direct supervision of the Collector.

Health officials said that apart from Tirupattur, Illayankudi, Achukattu and Tirukolakudi had cameras installed. In the last 12 days, the district had not reported any COVID-19 positive case, they said. A senior official said that random sampling would be intensified to ensure that there was no community spread of the virus in the district.