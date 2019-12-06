Vigil stepped up along Vaigai River following second flood warning

As the Vaigai dam reached a storage level of 68.6 feet late on Thursday night, a second flood warning was issued for people living along the banks of the river. The inflow into the dam as on Friday morning was 1,961 cusecs and the outflow was increased to 2,190 cusecs from 160 cusecs on Thursday, in order to maintain the level in the dam.

Following the warning, the district administration and the police have stepped up vigils along the river course in Theni and Dindigul districts. Though the flow into the Moola Vaigai remained low, the Mullai river was seen in spate, due to heavy rains in the hills around Cumbum Valley.

“Warning boards have been erected at vulnerable points along the banks of the river. Tahsildars and officials have identified low-lying areas and people living there have been alerted. Fire and Rescue Service personnel and first respondents in the respective areas have also been alerted and kept ready,” said an official from the revenue department.

Police have also stepped up security, warning people not to venture into the river due to increased water flow. Announcements are also being made through mikes, advising people. “Since the weekend is approaching, we have stepped up our vigil to make sure that school children do not bathe in the river,” said a police official.

In Dindigul district, the Vaigai river flows through Nilakottai taluk and police personnel have been posted in Anaipatti where people often enter the river to take a dip.

“On Friday morning, about 2,130 cusecs of water were released into the Periyar Main Canal for irrigation and another 60 cusecs have been released for drinking water needs of Andipatti, Sedapatti and Madurai. So, the level in the dam may not cross 70 feet in the nect couple of days,” said Selvam, Sub-Divisional Officer, Vaigai Basin.