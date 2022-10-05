‘Vidyarambam’ for many children in Madurai

Children getting initiated into the world of letters in Madurai on the occasion of Vijayadasami on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ASHOK R

ADVERTISEMENT

Many children along with their parents took part in the ‘vidyarambam’ ritual on Vijayadasami day in the city on Wednesday.

Over 500 children took part in the ritual held at the Immaiyilum Nanmai Tharuvar Thirukoil on West Masi Street, under the guidance of S. Dharmaraj Sivam, chief priest.

One of the temple priests said that the children were made to write the first two letters of Tamil language as well as ‘Om,’ on a bed of raw rice using their index finger as part of the ritual.

ADVERTISEMENT

“‘Vidyarambam’ marks the start of formal education of a child. It is believed that if they begin their learning on this auspicious day, they will become a master of all they do. Moreover, Vijayadasami is the day of victory which says it all,” said V. Parvathi, town secretary of Hindu Aalaya Paathukaapu Iyakkam. She added that around 40 children along with their parents took part in the ritual organised by them at Simmakkal.

Noting that earlier parents used to bring their children only when they turn five, she said that now they come in as early as three years old.

The ritual was also performed in Chinmaya Mission Madurai, where Swami Sivayogananda assisted over 10 tiny tots who had visited along with their parents. Many schools including those for the tiny tots had a field day till noon.