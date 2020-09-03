Man videographed woman’s death

03 September 2020 22:25 IST

A man reportedly confessed to the police of having videographed a woman setting fire on herself two days ago and died.

As the video went viral in social media, investigations led to the arrest of Satish. Based on his confession, it has come to light that a woman identified as Malathi (33) of KC Patti near Keezhmalai had set fire and ended her life. It is alleged that Satish had promised to marry her but did not honour the agreement. Meanwhile, she delivered a baby recently. Unable to bear the disappointment, she decided to end her life.

Satish videographed the crime, which happened in a public place in the hamlet.

In the meantime, Satish’s brother Saravanakumar posted the video in the social media, which shocked the police.

After registering a case, both Satish and Saravanakumar were arrested. Thandikudi police are investigating.