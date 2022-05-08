Video on Andal Thiruvaimozhi launched at Chinmaya Mission

In a novel initiative, marking the Swami Chinmayananda Jayanthi celebrations, about 35 members at the Chinmaya Yuva Kendra produced a music and dance video depicting “Andal Thiruvaimozhi” and it was launched in YouTube on Sunday.

Premiered from the Chinmaya Mission premises in Madurai, the launch was witnessed live by a huge gathering led by Swami Siva Yogananda, Padmasri R Vasudevan and among other dignitaries.

According to a press release, the audio-video revolved around the tale of Andal’s bliss of devotion, Her expression through songs and dance et al, had been well presented by the members, who played different roles.

Appreciating the efforts of the Chinmaya Yuva Kendra, the speakers said that the presentation had been well choreographed and would popularise the Goddess Nachiar to the younger generation. Sri Balagopalan Jewellery Mart MD S B Senthilkumar gave away prizes on the occasion.