Video demanding ‘kickback’ on LED bulbs by DMK councillors in Keelakarai Municipality goes viral

November 25, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

A video clip showing a woman (sister of the chairperson) shouting inside the Municipal Commissioner’s office at Keelakarai in Ramanathapuram district, claiming that their family sold immovables and gave cash as gifts to council members to bag the post of chairperson has gone viral on social media.

Sabanaz Abitha F. is the chairperson of Keelakarai Municipality. There are 21 ward members in the municipality. Recently, the municipal administration is understood to have procured LED bulbs for installing in the streets of the municipality.

About a week ago, there was a series of meetings in the chairperson’s chamber in the presence of senior officials on splitting the kickback received for the purchase of the LED bulbs. It is alleged that some of the ward members demanded big ‘cuts’ and finally the meeting could not be concluded amicably.

Under such circumstances, a video showing a woman, who was identified as Hameedha, said to be the sister of the chairperson, shouting inside the Commissioner’s office went viral on social media. For about two minutes, the woman is seen accusing the ward members, including the DMK, that her family sold many immovables and gave ₹10 lakh and ₹20 lakh each in cash to many of the elected members and only then her sister had become the chairperson. “We spent nearly ₹2 crore,” she shouts in the video.

Under such circumstances, she continued, it would be unfair for the councillors and a few officials to demand a share of the kickback. “My sister has lost everything. After becoming chairperson, her health has deteriorated. We have lost peace. And now, my sister, innocent though, has to come out of the debts,.” she said.

Meanwhile, social activists have appealed to the Tamil Nadu government and the District Collector to order a probe into the video and take stern action as per the laws.

A DMK functionary in Ramanathapuram district said the issue had been solved and there was nothing more to add. Some political opponents were behind the mischievous act of spreading false information to bring a bad image to the DMK government.

When The Hindu contacted the chairperson, she was unavailable for comment.

