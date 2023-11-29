Victory for villagers as Collector cancels auction for granite quarrying in Melur taluk

November 29, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - MADURAI

Following the staunch opposition through protests and sit-ins by people of Melur taluk in Madurai district for operation of new granite quarries in their areas, Madurai district administration on Wednesday issued an order cancelling the auction for four quarries which was lated to take place on Thursday.

The announcement of the auction for leasing out quarries in Sekkipatti, Ayyapatti and Thiruchunai which was initially scheduled for October 31 was postponed to November 30 due to the protests by the villagers. The villagers organised a serious of protests at various places in the district highlighting the adverse impact of the quarries on the life of people and their livelihood. As the district administration did not heed to their demands, the villagers announced a prolonged protest at their villages starting from November 27.

As the number of protesters increased the following day, various civil society organisations, political parties extended their support to the protesters, termingthe decision of the district administration an injustice to the people and the nature.

The protesters alleged that the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam government was partial in handling matters pertaining to the people’s welfare. They said the DMK was supporting people in all their protests when it was in the opposition but after winning the election changed its face.

The protesters criticised that the State government was inhumane to the extent of binding over one of the protesters K. Selvaraj under section 110 Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) which would be usually used against habitual offenders to prevent them from committing further offences.

However, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on November 27 quashed the case.

Following the order for cancellation of tender, Mr. Selvaraj said that it was a huge victory to the people and their firmness in protecting their land and livelihood. “We thank the State government who has listened to the people and their grievance,” he added.

Earlier in the day, residents of Sekkipatti, Tiruchunai and Ayyapatti urged the authorities to withdraw the tender notification and auction. They threatened to seek legal intervention.

Addressing media persons, Environmental activist Mugilan said that when the villagers from over 15 villages in Melur staged a protest in October condemning the authorities for inviting the tenders for the operation of granite quarries, revenue and police officials had assured them that their request would be considered. However, the auction was rescheduled for November 30. People have been continuing their protests urging the authorities to withdraw the tender notification. The rules and norms were not followed. The quarry sites were located close to houses, temples, waterbodies and archaeological sites. The three places were hillocks, he said.

The people of these areas were dependent on the waterbodies for the agricultural activities and other activities like drinking purposes. Also, the region was rich in flora and fauna and home to endangered species like slender loris (Thevangu in Tamil). The area should be declared a protected site, he said.

Mr. Mugilan said that the quarry operations would involve blasting of rocks and would affect the residents and cause health issues. It does not meet the site criteria. The residents have been urging the authorities to drop the plan in vain. No proper public hearing was held and the announcement was not made in a transparent manner. If the district administration went ahead with the auction, they had no other choice but to move the court seeking relief. He also urged the State government to act on the Sahayam Commission report.