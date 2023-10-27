Victims of Nanguneri caste attack discharged from hospital; admitted to a school in Tirunelveli

October 27, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Scheduled Caste teenage boy and his younger sister in Nanguneri, who were victims of caste hatred, and were undergoing treatment at the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for the past 75 days, were discharged on Friday.

The children have been gifted with a new house in Tirunelveli and have also been admitted to a school there.

The boy and his sister were hacked by three classmates of the former, all belonging to intermediate caste. The accused boys had trespassed into their house on August 9 and attacked them as the boy had complained to his teachers about the constant harassment by the trio. With multiple cut injuries, the siblings were admitted to the Tiruelveli Medical College Hospital, where surgeries were performed following the State Government’s intervention.

The government also deputed a team of plastic surgeons from Stanly Medical College Hospital, Chennai for conducting the surgical procedures.

When the Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M. Appavu, Minister for Finance Thangam Thennarasu and District Collector K.P. Karthikeyan had met them in the hospital, they appealed to be shifted to a school in Tirunelveli city so as to save them from further harassment and possible attack. Since they had to write their quarterly examination, special classes were taken by the teachers in the hospital and also online and scribes were given for writing their examinations.

On Friday, Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin met the children in the TVMCH and handed over the orders for admitting them in a school in Tirunelveli city. He also handed over the order for allotment of a house in Tirunelveli.

The children’s mother, who is working as an assistant in an anganvadi in Nanguneri, has been transferred to Tirunelveli.

Tirunelveli Collector K. P. Karthikeyan, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Tirunelveli Range, Pravesh Kumar, Superintendent of Police N. Silambarasan, Dean, TVMCH, Revathi Balan, Chief Educational Officer, Tirunelveli, Chinnarasu were present.

