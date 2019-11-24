‘VHNs working against several odds’

MADURAI

Tamil Nadu Government Village Health Nurse Association members from southern districts, including Tirunelveli, Dindigul, Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram, came together for the retirement of P. Nirmala, one of the founding members and current president of the association, here on Sunday.

The event, which also coincided with the association’s foundation day, witnessed discussions on best practices and work place ethics, and cultural shows.

In her address, P. Nirmala, who had worked in the field for 38 years, recalled the inadequate or absence of redressal mechanisms available for female nurses at government organisations 30 years ago. She also spoke about prevalence of incidents of sexual harassment when she started her career.

“In a gender-biased world, I began working as a nurse without any proper authority to systematically review our work hours, salary, allotment of work and promotions. With the passing of time, several things might have changed, but nurses still face issues every day,” she said.

Although village health nurses detected high risk mothers and provided them appropriate treatment, when they became high risk mothers during pregnancy, they were not allowed rest, she said. “Even today, work hours are unregulated and the severe staff shortage affects us the most. We must be vigilant all the time and raise issues when necessary,” she said.

Several district-level association heads highlighted Ms. Nirmala’s contribution to their welfare and said if she had not taken up major issues to the higher-ups in Chennai, there would be few improvements in their work conditions.