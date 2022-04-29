Veterniary exhibtion showcases native animal breeds

Children at the veterinary exhibition held at Ramayyanpatti near Tirunelveli on Friday. | Photo Credit: SHAIKMOHIDEEN A

District Collector V. Vishnu inaugurated an awareness exhibition on protecting the native breeds of dogs, chicken, goat etc. at Veterinary College and Research Institute at Ramaiyanpatti near here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Vishnu said the exhibition, being organised in connection with ‘World Animal Husbandry Day’, would create awareness among the younger generation about the native breeds of dog, sheep, goat, chicken etc., which were losing their identity and dwindling in numbers due to cross-breeding.

“Since, cross-breeding of the native breeds, especially of dogs, sheep and goats would result in the emergence of a new variety with diluted qualities of the parent animal, it could pose a threat to the native breeds. Hence, the awareness exhibition was being organised”, Mr. Vishnu said.

‘Kanni’, ‘Sippippaarai’, ‘Rajapalayam’ and ‘Kombai’ variety of dogs, ‘Kodi Aadu’ and ‘Kanni’ goats and ‘Keezh Karisal’, ‘Vembur’ and ‘Sevvaadu’ sheep and native chicken largely found in the southern districts were exhibited.

Dean, VC and RI, Tirunelveli, A. Palanisamy was present.