Plea to fill up 56 veterinarian vacancies in govt. clinics

THOOTHUKUDI

24 November 2021 19:16 IST

The cattle farmers have urged the State government to fill veterinarians in 56 veterinary clinics in the district to save their domestic animals and birds from the diseases that would cause huge loss to them during north east monsoon season.

In a petition to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, president of Karisal Bhoomi Vivasaayigal Sangam A. Varadharajan said cattle rearing, the chief profession of the farmers after agriculture in the district, is a prime livelihood for the farmers of Kovilpatti, Vilathikulam and Ettaiyapuram areas, where over 1 lakh goats and sheep are being reared.

Since the viral infection causes heavy loss to the farmers during the northeast monsoon every year, vaccination of these domestic animals is very much needed. However, qualified veterinarians are yet to be appointed in the veterinary clinics in these areas, leaving the farmers at the mercy of the private practitioners.

“After getting the prescription from the private veterinarians, the farmers themselves administer the injection to the animals. Since the district is getting good rainfall this year, the sheep and goats cannot be taken for grazing even as the prevailing weather condition is causing rapid spreading of cattle diseases. However, veterinarians have not been appointed in 56 government veterinary clinics across the district to further compound their woes. Hence, the government should appoint the veterinarians in these vacancies to save the cattle farmers,” he said.