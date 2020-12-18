Verify if buildings have fire safety measures: PIL petition

Madurai

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday ordered notice to the State government in a public interest litigation petition that sought a direction to the authorities concerned to inspect and verify if all buildings in Madurai including showrooms, hotels, shops, shopping malls, theatres and marriage halls had fire safety measures.

A Division Bench of Justices N. Kirubakaran and B. Pugalendhi ordered notice to the State in the PIL petition filed by advocate S. Muthukumar of Madurai. The petitioner sought a direction to the State to crack down on buildings that did not have fire safety measures and also take action against the officials who issued completion certificates on such buildings.

Pointing out to the recent fire accident incident in Madurai, the petitioner said two firefighters lost their lives while fighting fire at a textile shop when the roof of the building collapsed. Following the incident, 112 buildings were identified by the Fire and Rescue Services Department as not safe public buildings and notices have been issued, the petitioner said.

He said that this was only the tip of the iceberg. Many marriage halls were functioning without adequate safety measures. The petitioner sought a direction to the authorities concerned to come out with a report on the 112 buildings that were identified as not safe and submit the same to the court along with the details of the officials who had granted the no objection certificate to the buildings. The case was adjourned till January 2021 for further hearing.