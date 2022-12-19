Verify company credentials ahead of campus recruitment: HC

December 19, 2022 11:27 pm | Updated 11:27 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has observed that educational institutions, before permitting Indian and multinational companies to conduct campus interviews, should verify their credentials.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Division Bench of Justices R. Mahadevan and J. Sathya Narayana Prasad observed that the companies’ existence in the field at least for a period of three years prior to the conduct of campus interviews should be verified, to prevent shell companies from participating in such recruitment drives and to ensure that the employers are in a position to adhere to employment rules and regualtions.

The court disposed of the petition filed in 2016 by Jawaharlal Nehru who had sought a direction to the authorities to evolve a transparent mechanism for campus placements.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US