Verify company credentials ahead of campus recruitment: HC

December 19, 2022 11:27 pm | Updated 11:27 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has observed that educational institutions, before permitting Indian and multinational companies to conduct campus interviews, should verify their credentials.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Mahadevan and J. Sathya Narayana Prasad observed that the companies’ existence in the field at least for a period of three years prior to the conduct of campus interviews should be verified, to prevent shell companies from participating in such recruitment drives and to ensure that the employers are in a position to adhere to employment rules and regualtions.

The court disposed of the petition filed in 2016 by Jawaharlal Nehru who had sought a direction to the authorities to evolve a transparent mechanism for campus placements.

