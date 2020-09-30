Babri majid case verdict: protests in Tirunelveli, Tenkasi

The verdict acquitting all the accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case including senior BJP leader L.K. Advani triggered instant protests in Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts on Wednesday wherein the protestors termed the verdict as “mockery of democracy and judiciary”.

The Social Democratic Party of India staged demonstration at Melapalayam. Addressing the protestors, the State president of Social Democratic Party of India Nellai Mubarak said the verdict given by the designated CBI in the wake of the political developments in the country (formation of BJP-led Government at the Centre) had shattered the trust the people had on judiciary, which had termed the demolition of Babri Masjid as the act of anti-social elements and not a pre-planned act even after over 1.50 lakh people had gathered there with crowbar to raze down the holy place.

Moreover, the finding of the Court that the accused did not take part in the demolition directly was nothing but mockery of Indian judiciary and betrayal of the people who had pinned hope on the judiciary as the last resort of rendering justice to the aggrieved people.

Terming the judgment as ‘gruesome murder of democracy’, State general secretary of Tamil Nadu Thowheedh Jamaath E. Mohammed in a statement said the CBI court had exonerated the Babri Masjid demolition case accused from the serious charges of razing down the shrine after the Supreme Court gave permission for constructing Ram Temple on the disputed site in Ayodhya.