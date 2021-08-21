Verdict hailed

Madurai

Hailing the verdict of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court that directed the Centre to strictly follow the provisions of the Official Languages Act and Rules, Madurai Member of Parliament Su. Venkatesan felicitated advocate M. Kannan who appeared in the case.

Mr. Venkatesan had filed the petition before the High Court seeking a direction to the Centre to reply only in English. He moved the High Court after he was upset over a reply sent in Hindi by a Union Minister of State to a query raised by him. The court held that when the representation was given in English, the reply should also be in English.

In the felicitation event held on Saturday, he appreciated advocate Kannan for his efforts. He also appreciated advocate Pugalendhi for the contribution made by him in the case. The MP said that the Centre was naming government schemes in Hindi which was not understood by many.