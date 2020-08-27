‘Verdict against Sterlite Copper will hit cargo handling at VOC Port’

Exports have come down by 40%, imports by 15% due to lockdown: forum

The Madras High Court’s recent verdict against plea to reopen Sterlite Copper may result in loss of handling of over three million tonnes of cargo every year in VOC Port, Thoothukudi Shipping Clearing and Forwarding Agents’ Association has said.

Speaking to reporters here on Thursday, its office-bearers P.S.T.S. Velshankar, Karthik Prabhu and Peer Mohammed said cargo handling in VOC Port had come down considerably over the past two years and the COVID-19-induced lockdown had dealt a serious blow on the business. While exports via Thoothukudi port had come down by 40%, 15% of imports too had been affected in the past two years.

Consequently, the dwindling exports and imports had serious consequences on the truck industry, which relied on cargo handling. The port had catalysed the growth of a range of businesses in southern Tamil Nadu over the years.

The export-import cargo was stored on an area measuring 10 lakh square feet and this trade guaranteed employment for over 50,000 workers directly and indirectly. “Since most of us have invested heavily through borrowings from financial institutions, the slump in business has hit us hard. Financial institutions, instead of waiving interest on loans, have only postponed repayment. Since Thoothukudi is an industrial place that relied on the port, the governments should take steps to strengthen the existing industries besides paving way for heavy industrial investments in the town,” they said.

Cargo handling to the tune of 3 million tonnes had been seriously hit due to the Madras High Court verdict against reopening of Sterlite Copper. The governments should take steps for exporting rare earths through VOC Port as being done through other ports, they said.