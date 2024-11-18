Veppilankulam residents oppose establishment of stone quarry in Perungudi

The residents of Veppilankulam village in Radhapuram taluk voiced strong opposition to the establishment of a stone quarry in the nearby village panchayat Perungudi at the public hearing meeting organised by the district administration on Monday.

The villagers expressed concern upon learning that a stone quarry would be set up in Perungudi, which is just 1.3 km from Veppilankulam. Hence, they protested against the project and held discussions with the tahsildar a month ago.

Several residents raised concern about the narrow width of the village roads which is already damaged by the heavy trucks transporting sand and gravel from the quarry.

These trucks have led to road damage, which is particularly worrying since it serves as a crucial connection to Vadakkankulam, where many students commute for their education. The villagers also said that there had been no preliminary discussion to address their concerns before the establishment of the quarry.

“Our livelihood depends on these agricultural lands and livestock. The quarry’s operation could severely affect our livelihoods as it will deplete the groundwater level,” said Gandhi, a resident from Veppilankulam.

“The quarry’s initial construction itself had obstructed the village’s waterways and pathways, leading to further disruptions. The proximity of the stone quarry to residential areas could result in increased pollution and vibrations from the explosions used in the quarrying process,” added Selvi (name changed) from Veppilankulam.

Speaking on this issue, a civic official has stated that the quarry is being established with the approval of Social Impact Assessment (SIA) and Tamil Nadu and Geology Mining department.

Addressing the concern of Veppilankulam residents, he said that action to relay the roads had already been taken and solutions for other issues would be addressed shortly.

