 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Veppilankulam residents oppose establishment of stone quarry in Perungudi

Published - November 18, 2024 07:38 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau
Residents of Veppilankulam who submitted a petition at the Collectorate in Tirunelveli on Monday.

Residents of Veppilankulam who submitted a petition at the Collectorate in Tirunelveli on Monday. | Photo Credit: A. SHAIKMOHIDEEN

The residents of Veppilankulam village in Radhapuram taluk voiced strong opposition to the establishment of a stone quarry in the nearby village panchayat Perungudi at the public hearing meeting organised by the district administration on Monday.

The villagers expressed concern upon learning that a stone quarry would be set up in Perungudi, which is just 1.3 km from Veppilankulam. Hence, they protested against the project and held discussions with the tahsildar a month ago.

Several residents raised concern about the narrow width of the village roads which is already damaged by the heavy trucks transporting sand and gravel from the quarry.

These trucks have led to road damage, which is particularly worrying since it serves as a crucial connection to Vadakkankulam, where many students commute for their education. The villagers also said that there had been no preliminary discussion to address their concerns before the establishment of the quarry.

“Our livelihood depends on these agricultural lands and livestock. The quarry’s operation could severely affect our livelihoods as it will deplete the groundwater level,” said Gandhi, a resident from Veppilankulam.

“The quarry’s initial construction itself had obstructed the village’s waterways and pathways, leading to further disruptions. The proximity of the stone quarry to residential areas could result in increased pollution and vibrations from the explosions used in the quarrying process,” added Selvi (name changed) from Veppilankulam.

Speaking on this issue, a civic official has stated that the quarry is being established with the approval of Social Impact Assessment (SIA) and Tamil Nadu Mines and Geology department.

Addressing the concern of Veppilankulam residents, he said that action to relay the roads had already been taken and solutions for other issues would be addressed shortly.

Published - November 18, 2024 07:38 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.