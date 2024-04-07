Venkiah Naidu hails Thiagarajar Chettiar as visionary at Platinum Jubilee celebrations of Thiagarajar College

April 07, 2024 04:27 pm | Updated 04:27 pm IST - MADURAI

Showering encomiums on the late Karumuttu Thiagarajar Chettiar as a visionary for having established the Thiagarajar College and among other higher education campuses, former Vice-President of India M. Venkaiah Naidu expressed happiness over the manner in which the institutions moved forward with great zeal in Madurai on April 7.

Speaking at the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of Thiagarajar College, he said that the students should be taught not only on the curriculum, but also about the hardships and sufferings faced by visionary like Thiagarajar Chettiar.

Thanking the teachers of the Thiagarajar institutions, who were equally responsible for shaping up the minds of the students in the right direction, Mr Venkaiah Naidu hailed the management for enhancing the institution to a new high.

In an era, where transformation is happening in every sphere, a visionary such as Karumuttu Thiagarajar Chettiar should be remembered for his selfless contribution towards education. The knowledge acquired through education has given the highest recognition around the globe for the Indians, he said.

Sharing a few thoughts on the need for conserving nature and to preserve water bodies as they have been “successfully destroyed”, he called for the institutions to focus on educating the younger generation to take this as a part of their curriculum.

The former Vice President also had a piece of suggestion to the youngsters to be physically fit which would help them to be mentally alert. He outlined the usefulness of yoga for them. “Do it not for Modi, as it would be good for your body...” he said in a lighter vein amidst laughter around the gathering.

He also advised them to avoid junk foods and take protein-rich items by the young minds as it would help improve their creativity. He had a word of caution for the parents to understand the needs of their children and act with a sense of consensus among the family.

Rayala Corporation chairman and managing director Ranjit Prathap congratulated the Thiagarajar College management for their successful platinum jubilee celebration. He recalled his long association with the late Karumuttu T Kannan, who was not only an industrialist, but a good human being and philanthropist.

He lauded the college for churning the best from its students year-after-year. The national institutional ranking framework (NIRF) had ranked Thiagarajar College to 18th position in 2023 from 44th place in 2018, which was commendable.

He further said, alma maters played an important role for building reputation of institutions.

On the occasion, Mr Venkaiah Naidu inaugurated sustainability exhibition, which would be open till Monday 6 p.m. He also gave away awards to noted alumnus including Dr Namperumalsamy, Palam Kalayanasundaram, Kesavaswamy, Sivarajah Ramanathan and among others.

Earlier, College secretary K Hari Thiagarajan welcomed the gathering. College Principal D Pandiaraja proposed vote of thanks. College president Uma Kannan and others participated.

