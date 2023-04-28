Vengaivayal incident: SC man challenges special court order to conduct DNA test

April 28, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - MADURAI

One of the eight persons who did not take DNA test in connection with the Vengaivayal case has filed a petition before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, challenging the Pudukkottai Special Court’s direction to him and others to undergo the DNA test.

Justice G. Ilangovan directed the State to file a counter affidavit to the petition filed by K. Muthukrishnan, who belongs to a Scheduled Caste. The court posted the case for hearing to June 1. The Special Court for Exclusive Trial of Cases under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act issued an order to collect blood samples from 11 persons and conduct the DNA tests.

The petitioner, a resident of Vengaivayal, said in December last that human faeces were found mixed in water in an overhead tank that supplied potable water to SC families. He complained that there were other forms of discrimination being practised in the village.

Following the incident, the local police registered a case and subsequently the investigation was transferred to the CB-CID. However, there was no progress in the investigation. Under these circumstances, the Special Court approved the request of the authorities and directed conduct of the tests. This was a violation of the right to privacy and reputation, the petitioner said.

The petitioner said he was a victim of the offence. However, the authorities were harassing him constantly on the pretext of an inquiry. Attempts were being made to divert the investigation instead of identifying the real culprits. The authorities were trying to frame the accused from the Scheduled Caste, he said.

The DNA test was approved on 11 persons and nine of them belonged to the Scheduled Caste. The authorities were trying to implicate the SC members as accused in the case, he said, and sought a direction to the authorities not to compel him to undergo the DNA test.