March 23, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday directed the Pudukkottai police to file a counter affidavit to a petition seeking permission to conduct a public meeting at Keeranur in Pudukkottai district on the Vengaivayal incident.

In December last year, human faeces were found floating in the overhead tank supplying drinking water to Scheduled Caste families in Vengaivayal. People fell sick after drinking the contaminated water and were admitted to the nearby government hospital for treatment.

Justice G. Ilangovan sought a counter affidavit from the police on the petition filed by A. Nagarajan of Ambedkar Makkal Iyakkam, who said the Iyakkam members intended to conduct the public meeting urging the State government to take appropriate action in the case.

He said a representation was made to the police seeking permission for the public meeting at Keeranur. However, the police refused to grant permission for the event. It was said that the police apprehended that it could lead to law and order problem.

Mere apprehension of a law and order problem could not be the sole reason for denying permission to hold a public meeting, the petitioner said.