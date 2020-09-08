Street vendors throng corporation office

08 September 2020 20:38 IST

The Madurai Corporation took steps to regulate the crowd of street vendors.

A loan of ₹ 10,000 is offered to registered street vendors under the PM-SVANidhi scheme. The corporation is the authority to register street vendors for the loan. According to Assistant City Health Officer S. Vinodh Raja, around 6,000 street vendors from Madurai can avail loan in the first phase.

Hundreds of street vendors have been thronging the corporation office for the past few days to apply for the loan with a total disregard for personal distancing norms.

A total of 300 chairs were placed under a shamiana. The chairs were placed in such a manner that there was sufficient distance between applicants. A separate team of officials were deployed to ensure that applicants wore face masks and maintained adequate distance, he said. We have increased the number of loan registration counters to 10 to avoid crowding of applicants. The entire place was disinfected in the morning and evening.

Registration takes place at corporation zonal offices also apart from Anna Maligai.