Vendor Development Programme cum Industrial Exhibition in Madurai

March 01, 2023 11:33 pm | Updated 11:33 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Madurai District Tiny and Small-Scale Industries Association (MADITSSIA) would be conducting the fifth edition of its Vendor Development Programme cum Industrial Exhibition on March 7 and March 8 at the MADITSSIA Hall. It is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and the entry is free.

According to a press release, many organisations from all over India who are focused on outsourcing their requirements both products and services would participate in the event. The aim is to create market linkages for effective implementation of Public Procurement Policy for MSMEs, promoting new market access initiatives, create awareness and educate MSMEs about the importance/methods of procurement through gem Portal, E-Tendering, etc. and scope for new enterprise set up.

