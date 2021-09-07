Vembar fish landing centre to get more facilities

THOOTHUKUDI

The coastal hamlet of Vembar, situated about 30 km from here with 100 country boats and 50 mechanised boats, is all set to get new facilities in the fish landing centre and the places around it, Collector K. Senthil Raj has said.

The Vembar fish landing centre, which was created in 2018 on an outlay of ₹ 10.50 crore under the NABARD scheme, has 164-meter-long ‘T’-shaped jetty where the mechanised boats involved in ‘day fishing’, are berthed.

Moreover, a fish auction centre, fishnet mending centre and an approach road were created when the fish landing centre was established for the benefit of 50 mechanized boats.

Apart from the mechanized boats, 100 country boats are also going for ‘day fishing’ from Vembar to feed around 1,000 families.

Dr. Senthil Raj, who inspected the fish landing centre on Monday, said the approach road would be re-laid as the vehicles coming to Vembar to take fishes had to manoeuvre this badly damaged stretch. Since the number of mechanised boats operating from Vembar has touched 50, the fishermen appealed to the Collector to extend the fish landing centre and the groyne as well as the boats suffer damage whenever heavy wind lashes this region.

The fishermen also requested the Collector to widen the approach road so that the lorries with refrigeration facility could reach the fish landing centre easily and install high-mast lights at three places along the road leading to the beach and also at the fish landing centre.

“The fishermen’s demands will be fulfilled,” Dr. Senthil Raj assured after the inspection.

Joint Director of Fisheries R. Amal Xavier, Assistant Director of Fisheries T. Vijayaraghavan, Executive Engineer, Department of Fisheries Gangadharan and NABARD District Development Manager Suresh Ramalingam accompanied the Collector.