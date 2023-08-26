HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Velankanni shrine festival from Tuesday

August 26, 2023 09:59 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The annual festival of the Shrine of Our Lady of Velankanni in Anna Nagar, Madurai,  will start on August 29, Tuesday, and end with the car festival on September 8.

According to a release from Parish Priest S. Edwin Sahayaraja, the festival flag will be hoisted by Rev. Fr. Andrew De Rose, the Rector of St. Paul’s Seminary, Tiruchi, at 6.30 p.m. on Tuesday. He will conduct the special Holy Mass on that day. From the next day, till September 7, there will be Holy Mass at the same time. On September 7, Thursday, a special Holy Mass will be conducted by Most Rev. Antony Pappusamy, Archbishop of Madurai.

 The car festival will be celebrated on Friday. On that day there will be special Holy Mass at 7.30 a.m., 9.30 a.m., 11.30 a.m. and 3.30 p.m. (in English). A holy communion will be conducted at the end of the car procession.   

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.