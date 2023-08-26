Velankanni shrine festival from Tuesday

August 26, 2023 09:59 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST

The annual festival of the Shrine of Our Lady of Velankanni in Anna Nagar, Madurai, will start on August 29, Tuesday, and end with the car festival on September 8.

According to a release from Parish Priest S. Edwin Sahayaraja, the festival flag will be hoisted by Rev. Fr. Andrew De Rose, the Rector of St. Paul’s Seminary, Tiruchi, at 6.30 p.m. on Tuesday. He will conduct the special Holy Mass on that day. From the next day, till September 7, there will be Holy Mass at the same time. On September 7, Thursday, a special Holy Mass will be conducted by Most Rev. Antony Pappusamy, Archbishop of Madurai.

The car festival will be celebrated on Friday. On that day there will be special Holy Mass at 7.30 a.m., 9.30 a.m., 11.30 a.m. and 3.30 p.m. (in English). A holy communion will be conducted at the end of the car procession.