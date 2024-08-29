Velankanni shrine festival begins in Madurai

The annual festival of the Shrine of Our Lady of Velankanni at Anna Nagar began with flag-hoisting on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Salem Bishop Arulselvam Rayappan blessed the flag and hoisted it and also conducted a holy mass.

There will be a holy mass every evening on the festival days till September 7. There will be a ‘Pongal’ event at 8 a.m. on September 1. A Holy Communion procession will be taken out in the evening of that day after the holy mass.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the next day, there will be special Holy Mass at 7.30 a.m., 9.30 a.m., 11.30 a.m. and 3.30 p.m. (in English). A love feast will follow the noon mass. The celebrations will come to a close with a grand car festival in the evening.

On Septmber 9, the flag will be brought down followed by a holy mass.

Parish Priest S. Edwin Sahayaraja oversees all the arrangements.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.