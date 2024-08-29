ADVERTISEMENT

Velankanni shrine festival begins in Madurai

Updated - August 29, 2024 08:47 pm IST

Published - August 29, 2024 08:39 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau

Flag being hoisted for the annual festival of the Shrine of Our Lady of Velankanni at Anna Nagar in Madurai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

The annual festival of the Shrine of Our Lady of Velankanni at Anna Nagar began with flag-hoisting on Thursday. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Salem Bishop Arulselvam Rayappan blessed the flag and hoisted it and also conducted a holy mass. 

There will be a holy mass every evening on the festival days till September 7. There will be a ‘Pongal’ event at 8 a.m. on September 1. A Holy Communion procession will be taken out in the evening of that day after the holy mass. 

ADVERTISEMENT

On the next day, there will be special Holy Mass at 7.30 a.m., 9.30 a.m., 11.30 a.m. and 3.30 p.m. (in English). A love feast will follow the noon mass. The celebrations will come to a close with a grand car festival in the evening. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

On Septmber 9, the flag will be brought down followed by a holy mass. 

Parish Priest S. Edwin Sahayaraja oversees all the arrangements. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US