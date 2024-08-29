Velankanni shrine festival begins in Madurai

The annual festival of the Shrine of Our Lady of Velankanni at Anna Nagar began with flag-hoisting on Thursday.

Salem Bishop Arulselvam Rayappan blessed the flag and hoisted it and also conducted a holy mass.

There will be a holy mass every evening on the festival days till September 7. There will be a ‘Pongal’ event at 8 a.m. on September 1. A Holy Communion procession will be taken out in the evening of that day after the holy mass.

On the next day, there will be special Holy Mass at 7.30 a.m., 9.30 a.m., 11.30 a.m. and 3.30 p.m. (in English). A love feast will follow the noon mass. The celebrations will come to a close with a grand car festival in the evening.

On Septmber 9, the flag will be brought down followed by a holy mass.

Parish Priest S. Edwin Sahayaraja oversees all the arrangements.