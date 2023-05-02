Vehicular movement around Alagarkoil Road regulated on Wednesday

May 02, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - Madurai

Madurai rural district police have planned to regulate vehicular traffic on Alagarkoil Road on Wednesday in view of commencement of Lord Kallazhagar’s procession from his Abode in Alagarkoil.

A statement said that vehicles should be parked only at designated parking lots set up on Alagarkoil-Madurai road.

All the buses coming to Alagarkoil from Madurai can enter the temple premises till 3.30 p.m. After 3.30 pm. all vehicles, including government buses, coming from Madurai to Alagarkoil should take a left turn at Kadachanendal towards Oomachikulam, Chathrapatti and reach the temporary bus stand set up at Poigaikaraipati Teppam.

They should take the same route while returning to Madurai, the statement said.

All vehicles coming to Alagarkoil Road from Melur after 3.30 p.m. should be parked at temporary parking lots set up on Melur Road.

Buses from Melur would not be allowed to Alagarkoil premises after 3.30 p.m. and they should be parked at a temporary bus stand set up on Melur Road. No vehicles would be allowed to be parked on the Car Streets on Alagarkoil Road after 3.30 p.m.

Only cars with VIP passes would be allowed to be parked on the eastern side of the teppam. Government vehicles can be parked on the Sundaraja Perumal Temple High School premises.

No vehicles would be allowed to leave the temple premises towards Madurai road after the procession leaves Kottaivasal. The vehicles would be allowed only after the procession of Lord Kallazhagar crossed Chathrapatti junction. The vehicles can reach Madurai through Melur Road. Vehicles should not be parked on unauthorised places on both sides of Alagarkoil Road, the statement said.