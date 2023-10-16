ADVERTISEMENT

Vehicles set ablaze by hurling petrol bombs in domestic feud

October 16, 2023 11:18 pm | Updated 11:18 pm IST - Madurai 

The Hindu Bureau

Vehicles parked at a house near Vikramangalam in Madurai went up in flames after unidentified miscreants hurled petrol bombs in the early hours of Monday. No fatalities were recorded.

According to police, domestic disputes between the owner of the house, Sumathi, aged 38, and her family members may have triggered the incident. Disturbed by the event, Ms. Sumathi was feeling unwell and was admitted to the Usilampatti Government Hospital as an outpatient.  

The extent of the damages incurred is yet to be ascertained and the police are yet to identify the perpetrators, sources said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A case has been registered. An investigation is under way.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US