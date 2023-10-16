Vehicles set ablaze by hurling petrol bombs in domestic feud

October 16, 2023 11:18 pm | Updated 11:18 pm IST - Madurai

Vehicles parked at a house near Vikramangalam in Madurai went up in flames after unidentified miscreants hurled petrol bombs in the early hours of Monday. No fatalities were recorded.

According to police, domestic disputes between the owner of the house, Sumathi, aged 38, and her family members may have triggered the incident. Disturbed by the event, Ms. Sumathi was feeling unwell and was admitted to the Usilampatti Government Hospital as an outpatient.

The extent of the damages incurred is yet to be ascertained and the police are yet to identify the perpetrators, sources said.

ADVERTISEMENT

A case has been registered. An investigation is under way.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.