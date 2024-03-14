GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Vehicles parked on pavements obstruct pedestrian movement

Parking of vehicles on the roadsides disturbs vehicle movement on the roads, and parking on the pavements obstructs the way of pedestrians

March 14, 2024 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau
Cars parked on the pavement near the District Court complex in Madurai on Thursday.

Cars parked on the pavement near the District Court complex in Madurai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: R. Ashok

Parking of four-wheelers and autorickshaws on pavements of some of the major roads in the city causes inconvenience to pedestrians.

The problem is especially accentuated on the pavements near the District Court, where many cars are regularly parked on the pavements.

While parking of vehicles on the roadside disturbs vehicle movement on the roads, parking of vehicle on the pavements obstructs the way of pedestrians.

Already encroachment on the pavements by makeshift shops obstructs the free movement of pedestrians at many places, and the vehicles parked on the pavements cause additional hindrance.

A man who runs a shop opposite the court said many people who went inside the court just parked the vehicles on the pavements to avoid the trouble of finding place for their vehicles inside the court complex.

After the traffic police personnel repeatedly insisted that the drivers should move the vehicles from the pavements, they started parking the cars inside the court complex for sometime.

“But now again the cars are seen parked on the pavements. The cars of the people visiting the court would not be removed within an hour. If they park the vehicles in the morning, they will take them only in the evening,” the shopkeeper added.

This was a busy road and people took the pavements to avoid collision with vehicles. But now with the cars obstructing the movement on the pavements, people were forced to take the roads to walk, he said.

