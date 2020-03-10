Vehicles coming from Kerala being disinfected

Following COVID–19 cases and incidence of avian influenza cases in Kerala, all vehicles coming from the State into Tenkasi district are being disinfected by a special team stationed near Puliyarai on the border round the clock.
After cases of SARS-CoV-2 infections were reported in Kerala, vigil along the border was intensified by the Department of Public Health officials, who have been stationed at Puliyarai round the clock to disinfect all vehicles entering Tenkasi district. Only after the disinfectant is sprayed on vehicles, they are allowed to cross the check-post.
When a truck-load of poultry birds including chicken and ducks were brought into the district on Monday night, the monitoring team sent the vehicle back to Kerala since poultry birds were culled in the State a couple of days ago following infection of avian influenza.
