Vehicles blocked at traffic signals against high fuel price

Members of CITU and SFI stage a road blockade at Kalavasal junction in Madurai on Friday.

10 December 2021 21:55 IST

Madurai

Members of Centre of Indian Trade Unions, Democratic Youth Federation of India and Students’ Federation of India staged “Stop the vehicle for 10 minutes” protest at different traffic signals to highlight the high fuel prices, in Madurai on Friday.

Scores of agitators took part in the protest held at the junctions in Kalavasal, Arasaradi, Aavin, Sivaganga Road and raised slogans against the Centre.

They blocked the traffic for 10 minutes from 12 noon.

They demanded the Union Government to bring down the excise duty on petrol, diesel and cooking gas.

“The increase in price of fuel has only fuelled more problem for the common man, who have already lost jobs during the COIVD slowdown,” said CPI (M) district secretary, M. Ganesan.

Leaders R. Deivaraj (CITU), T. Selva (DYFI) and Vel Deva (SFI), were among those who took part.