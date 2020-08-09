Vehicles checked

The police checked vehicles at 26 points within the city and across the district on Sunday, said Superintendent of Police Jayakumar.
He told reporters that 2000 police personnel were deployed for surveillance and security duty. Vehicles which were moving with valid reasons were permitted while others were booked.
DSP Ganesh said that shops and markets remained closed though there were movement of people going to ATMs and medical shops.
In all, the police booked 7,782 cases so far during the pandemic period. Vehicles, which were seized till last week, were handed over to owners. The police had seized 3,484 vehicles, Mr. Jayakumar told reporters at the VVD junction.
Kanniyakumari Collector Prashant Wadnere said the police had seized 6,343 vehicles and booked 8,581 cases so far against violators. Special check posts established on the border of TN and Kerala for COVID-19 screening had been provided with adequate gadgets to screen the travellers.
In Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts too, there was no movement of people.
