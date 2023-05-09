HamberMenu
Vehicle with 120 kg of ganja seized

May 09, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - TIRUCHENDUR

The Hindu Bureau

Tiruchendur police have seized a cargo vehicle with 120 kg of ganja.

 According to Superintendent of Police, Thoothukudi, L. Balaji Saravanan, a police patrol team spotted a cargo vehicle parked inside a farm at Gandhipuram near Tiruchendur on Monday. When the police team checked the vehicle, they found 120 kg of ganja packed in three bags. The patrol team confiscated the vehicle with the ganja.

 Subsequently, Dr. Balaji Saravanan visited Tiruchendur police station on Tuesday and asked Deputy Superintendent of Police, Tiruchendur, Vasantharaj to arrest the ganja smugglers.

 Tiruchendur police are investigating.

