Vehicle users left to bear traffic diversions, long waits at signals and sweltering heat

The recent traffic diversions effected in the city to ease congestion at Goripalayam Junction in view of construction of a bridge between Tamukkam and Goripalayam have extended traffic signal durations at some important junctions, making vehicle users endure sweltering heat for longer durations.

Though the traffic diversions have reduced vehicular movement at Goripalayam, it is at the cost of vehicle users taking longer routes and standing at signals under a hot sun for longer durations.

Such discomforts are unavoidable during major development works, but necessary steps could have been taken by the departments concerned to make it easier for the vehicle users.

A traffic police personnel, who did not want to be named, said all development projects were implemented for the benefit of the public, but hardships faced by them during their execution should be considered by the authorities.

“At Goripalayam Junction, though the signal duration is unchanged, vehicle users have to endure the heavy dust in the air during the halt,” he added. Simple steps like removing sand using suction vehicles or sweepers could reduce the problem by half, he added.

At some places like Aavin Junction on KK Nagar 80 Feet Road and Apollo Hospital Junction, where the signal duration had been increased, the vehicle users had to wait for more than three minutes, said a commuter, S. Ravichandran.

At Aavin Junction, where the road leading to Government Rajaji Hospital had been opened for vehicles now, change of signal took longer time than before, he added.

As the summer heat still persisted in the city with the temperature crossing 39 degrees Celsius last week, vehicle users had to brave the heat while waiting at signals, Mr. Ravichandran said.

“Madurai Corporation and the City Police can consider putting up temporary or permanent sheds at important junctions to provide some respite for the vehicle users from the heat,” he added.

A senior police officer said they were planning to follow a few complaints of aged people fainting at signals. “With instructions from senior officials, erection of sheds will be considered,” he added.

Madurai Corporation Commissioner S. Dinesh Kumar said as erecting permanent sheds at traffic signals would disturb vehicular movement, temporary sheds could be put up.