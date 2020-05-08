Madurai

Vegetable shops inspected

Collector T. G. Vinay and Madurai Corporation Commissioner S. Visakan inspected the temporary vegetable shops set up at Fatima College ground here on Friday.

To avoid crowding at Paravai wholesale vegetable market in the wake of COVID-19, the district administration had ordered shifting of 77 retail and mini-wholesale vegetable shops from the market to Fatima College ground.

They inspected the Paravai wholesale vegetable market on Friday. As five loadmen were found without facemasks, a penalty of ₹100 each was levied. They warned that all truck drivers, salesmen and loadmen must strictly follow personal distancing norms and wear masks.

An official said that talks are under way to move more number of wholesale vegetable shops from Paravai market to other locations.

