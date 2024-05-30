Vegetable prices soar due to rain; chillie turns dearer at ₹100 a kg

Following widespread rain in the last 7 to 10 days, vegetable markets have been receiving less arrivals and as a result, prices have started looking upwards, merchants said on Thursday.

Many southern districts had witnessed heavy to very heavy rainfall and Kanniyakumari had topped the charts. Apart from vegetables arriving from neighbouring Pavoorchatram and Manur areas, merchants received produce from Dindigul, Oddanchatram, Kodaikanal, and even Hosur district.

The supplies had been disrupted by the rain. While the consumers had very little option as the prices increased at the retail outlets, many growers expressed satisfaction as they got higher prices for their commodities.

In the wholesale market, the price of tomato shot up to ₹50 a kg from ₹25 a kg in less than 10 days. Likewise, the price of brinjal rose to ₹30 from ₹20. Carrot was selling at ₹50 kg. Beans was available at ₹150 a kg and chillies had very few takers as the prices hit the roof at ₹80 to ₹100 from ₹20 to ₹30 a kg.

Farmers said that with rain having stopped widely, normalcy may be restored in about a week’s time. However, the merchants said that because of the sudden rise in prices, many consumers had preferred to stay back.

Meanwhile, there was shower in Radhapuram and other pockets on Thursday, officials said.

