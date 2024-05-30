ADVERTISEMENT

Vegetable prices soar due to rain; chillie turns dearer at ₹100 a kg

Published - May 30, 2024 08:49 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Traders attribute the rise in prices to disruption in supply because of widespread rain in several districts that supply vegetables to Tirunelveli market

The Hindu Bureau

Following widespread rain in the last 7 to 10 days, vegetable markets have been receiving less arrivals and as a result, prices have started looking upwards, merchants said on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many southern districts had witnessed heavy to very heavy rainfall and Kanniyakumari had topped the charts. Apart from vegetables arriving from neighbouring Pavoorchatram and Manur areas, merchants received produce from Dindigul, Oddanchatram, Kodaikanal, and even Hosur district.

The supplies had been disrupted by the rain. While the consumers had very little option as the prices increased at the retail outlets, many growers expressed satisfaction as they got higher prices for their commodities.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the wholesale market, the price of tomato shot up to ₹50 a kg from ₹25 a kg in less than 10 days. Likewise, the price of brinjal rose to ₹30 from ₹20. Carrot was selling at ₹50 kg. Beans was available at ₹150 a kg and chillies had very few takers as the prices hit the roof at ₹80 to ₹100 from ₹20 to ₹30 a kg.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Farmers said that with rain having stopped widely, normalcy may be restored in about a week’s time. However, the merchants said that because of the sudden rise in prices, many consumers had preferred to stay back.

Meanwhile, there was shower in Radhapuram and other pockets on Thursday, officials said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US