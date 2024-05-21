Vegetable prices go up in Madurai, Dindigul

/ DINDIGUL

Prices of vegetables in Madurai and Dindigul markets have gone up steadily in the last 10 days.

Officials at the Uzhavar Sandhai in Madurai said that the main reason was low-yield and the demand led to the rise in the prices.

While the price of carrots has increased from ₹ 40 to ₹ 60 per kg, the prices of onion and tomato have touched ₹ 30 each per kg. The price of shallots has increased to ₹ 60 per kg in Madurai, they said.

Similarly, in Dindigul Gandhi Market, the price of carrots has increased to ₹ 66 per kg. The prices of onion and tomato were close to ₹ 30 each per kg. The price of shallots was ₹ 55 per kg and potatoes ₹ 46 per kg.

A farmer, E. Poongodi of Kunnarampatti in Madurai district, said that there was no rain at the time of irrigation and now at the time of the yield the recent rain has destroyed the vegetables and they have become rotten. There has been low-yield, she said.

Agreeing with her, another farmer P. Kamatchi of Poduvarpatti said that the low-yield has led to a demand for the vegetables. The prices of vegetables coming from mainly the hilly regions have increased by a huge margin, said P.S.M. Ganesh Pandi, president of a Vegetable Merchants Association at Mattuthavani. He said that there was a price rise in the ‘Kizhangu’ vegetables and vegetables with water content.

A.S.D. Santosh, a merchant at the Gandhi Market in Dindigul, said that the prices of vegetables were dependent on the rain and if the rain continues, the price of the vegetables will steadily increase. The rates will be back to normal only after the rain stops, he said.

The merchants in Madurai market said that the prices will see a steady increase in the next couple of months. A resident of Madurai and businessman G. Shanmugam said that the residents were impacted by the price rise.

