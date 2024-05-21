GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Vegetable prices go up in Madurai, Dindigul

Updated - May 21, 2024 10:00 pm IST

Published - May 21, 2024 09:52 pm IST - MADURAI

B.Tilak Chandar
Farmers selling their produce at the Uzahavar Sandhai at BB Kulam in Madurai.

Farmers selling their produce at the Uzahavar Sandhai at BB Kulam in Madurai. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

Sale of vegetables in progress at Corporation Gandhiji Vegetable Market in Dindigul on Tuesday.

Sale of vegetables in progress at Corporation Gandhiji Vegetable Market in Dindigul on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: G. KARTHIKEYAN

/ DINDIGUL

Prices of vegetables in Madurai and Dindigul markets have gone up steadily in the last 10 days.

Officials at the Uzhavar Sandhai in Madurai said that the main reason was low-yield and the demand led to the rise in the prices.

While the price of carrots has increased from ₹ 40 to ₹ 60 per kg, the prices of onion and tomato have touched ₹ 30 each per kg. The price of shallots has increased to ₹ 60 per kg in Madurai, they said.

Similarly, in Dindigul Gandhi Market, the price of carrots has increased to ₹ 66 per kg. The prices of onion and tomato were close to ₹ 30 each per kg. The price of shallots was ₹ 55 per kg and potatoes ₹ 46 per kg.

A farmer, E. Poongodi of Kunnarampatti in Madurai district, said that there was no rain at the time of irrigation and now at the time of the yield the recent rain has destroyed the vegetables and they have become rotten. There has been low-yield, she said.

Agreeing with her, another farmer P. Kamatchi of Poduvarpatti said that the low-yield has led to a demand for the vegetables. The prices of vegetables coming from mainly the hilly regions have increased by a huge margin, said P.S.M. Ganesh Pandi, president of a Vegetable Merchants Association at Mattuthavani. He said that there was a price rise in the ‘Kizhangu’ vegetables and vegetables with water content.

A.S.D. Santosh, a merchant at the Gandhi Market in Dindigul, said that the prices of vegetables were dependent on the rain and if the rain continues, the price of the vegetables will steadily increase. The rates will be back to normal only after the rain stops, he said.

The merchants in Madurai market said that the prices will see a steady increase in the next couple of months. A resident of Madurai and businessman G. Shanmugam said that the residents were impacted by the price rise.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.