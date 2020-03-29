‘Vegetable kits’ introduced at two farmers’ markets

Theni

As a measure to reduce the crowding of people while buying vegetables at Uzhavar Sandhais (farmers’ market) to prevent spread of COVID-19 pandemic, ‘vegetable kits’ were introduced on a trial basis at two markets in Theni district on Sunday.

The kits were introduced in the Uzhavar Sandhais organised at John Pennycuick Bus Stand and C.P.U. Higher Secondary School in Cumbum.

Each ‘vegetable kit’ consisted of a total of 18 vegetables weighing around five kg. It was sold at ₹ 150 and had all essential vegetables, including tomato, onion, potato and other green leafy vegetables.

A. Albert Robinson, Deputy Director of Agriculture, said that every day around 3,000 customers walk into each of these markets to buy vegetables.

“We took this initiative as we thought that customers need not visit multiple shops to buy all the essential vegetables. Also, this will help in faster movement of customers and thereby prevent any crowding inside the market,” he said.

Mr. Robinson added that 20 ‘vegetable kits’ were introduced at these two markets on Sunday and half of them were sold. “We are planning to continue selling these kits and gradually will increase the number of kits depending on the demand from customers,” he said.

R. Paneerselvam, Administrative officer of the Uzhavar Sandhai at the bus stand, said that circles and squares had been drawn using white chalk in front of shops to maintain personal distancing between customers. They are asked to wash their hands with soap before entering the market.